Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CLS (LON:CLI)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of CLS (LON:CLI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 114 ($1.50) price target on the stock.

CLS Stock Performance

Shares of CLI stock opened at GBX 92.30 ($1.21) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £366.81 million, a PE ratio of -177.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 91.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 89.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

CLS Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. CLS’s payout ratio is -1,538.46%.

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. It also invests in a hotel and other corporate investments.

