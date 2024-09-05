Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOSFree Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,415 ($18.61) price target on the stock.

KNOS has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kainos Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,235 ($16.24) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Kainos Group Stock Down 2.8 %

LON KNOS opened at GBX 922 ($12.12) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,063.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,060.40. Kainos Group has a one year low of GBX 900.50 ($11.84) and a one year high of GBX 1,310 ($17.23). The firm has a market cap of £1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2,364.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

About Kainos Group

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

