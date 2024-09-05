Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,415 ($18.61) price target on the stock.
KNOS has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kainos Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,235 ($16.24) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kainos Group
Kainos Group Stock Down 2.8 %
About Kainos Group
Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kainos Group
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.