BetaPro NASDAQ-100 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HQU) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of BetaPro NASDAQ-100 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HQU – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$19.65 and last traded at C$19.90. Approximately 1,417,416 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 867,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.98.

BetaPro NASDAQ-100 2x Daily Bull ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$21.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.16.

