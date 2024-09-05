BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HNU) Shares Down 5.9%

BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HNU – Get Free Report) traded down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.36 and last traded at C$2.39. 5,178,622 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 5,553,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.54.

BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.85.

