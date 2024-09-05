BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGCP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2024

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGCPGet Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BGC Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BGCP opened at $4.43 on Thursday. BGC Group has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $5.51.

About BGC Group

(Get Free Report)

BGC Group, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.