Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

BIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Big Lots

Big Lots Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of BIG stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.23. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.28). Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 147.35% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Big Lots will post -11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Big Lots

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIG. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter worth $26,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

(Get Free Report)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.