Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) were down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $857.50 and last traded at $857.50. Approximately 27 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $866.11.
Biglari Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $925.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $945.51.
Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($12.87) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.14 million during the quarter.
Biglari Company Profile
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Biglari
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.