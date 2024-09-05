Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) were down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $857.50 and last traded at $857.50. Approximately 27 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $866.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $925.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $945.51.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($12.87) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.14 million during the quarter.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

