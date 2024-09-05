Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.7% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.0% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 82.8% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Biogen from $275.00 to $244.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Biogen from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price objective (down from $340.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.35.

Shares of BIIB opened at $204.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of -0.04. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.44 and a fifty-two week high of $270.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

