BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) PT Lowered to $2.00

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $3.50 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BIOL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $0.40 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of BIOLASE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

Shares of BIOL opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $4.23.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.56 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 1,782.73% and a negative net margin of 41.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIOLASE

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOLASE stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) by 1,068.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,248 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.43% of BIOLASE worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

