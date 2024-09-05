Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGIGet Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of BGI opened at $2.79 on Thursday. Birks Group has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $5.24.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

