Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Birks Group Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of BGI opened at $2.79 on Thursday. Birks Group has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $5.24.
About Birks Group
