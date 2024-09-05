Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 158.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Bitfarms from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $2.30 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.66.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

Shares of BITF opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 3.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.09. Bitfarms has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.91.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 62.79% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bitfarms will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bitfarms

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bitfarms by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Stories

