BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,819 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 15.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,842,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,352,000 after purchasing an additional 242,603 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 38.5% during the second quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 12,080 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 43.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 60,177 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the first quarter worth $161,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,319,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,479,000 after buying an additional 61,795 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Performance

BGR opened at $12.83 on Thursday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $13.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.03.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0657 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.