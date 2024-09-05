BlackRock Greater Europe (LON:BRGE) Insider Sapna Shah Acquires 4,000 Shares

BlackRock Greater Europe (LON:BRGE – Get Free Report) insider Sapna Shah bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.88) per share, with a total value of £23,960 ($31,505.59).
BlackRock Greater Europe Stock Performance
BRGE stock opened at GBX 585 ($7.69) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of £587.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 642.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 605.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 619.60. BlackRock Greater Europe has a twelve month low of GBX 457.50 ($6.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 653 ($8.59).
BlackRock Greater Europe Company Profile
