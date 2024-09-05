BlackRock Greater Europe (LON:BRGE) Insider Sapna Shah Acquires 4,000 Shares

BlackRock Greater Europe (LON:BRGE – Get Free Report) insider Sapna Shah bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.88) per share, with a total value of £23,960 ($31,505.59).

BRGE stock opened at GBX 585 ($7.69) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of £587.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 642.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 605.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 619.60. BlackRock Greater Europe has a twelve month low of GBX 457.50 ($6.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 653 ($8.59).

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

