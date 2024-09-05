Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BOWL. CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bowlero in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Bowlero from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Bowlero from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

NYSE:BOWL opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. Bowlero has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $15.47. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62.

In related news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 65,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $849,194.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 848,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,945,275.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bowlero news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 39,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $549,539.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 958,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,395,104.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 65,829 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $849,194.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 848,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,945,275.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bowlero by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 7.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Bowlero by 39.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Bowlero during the second quarter worth $392,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Bowlero in the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

