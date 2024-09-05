BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 636.67 ($8.37).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.57) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) price target on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.71) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BP from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 500 ($6.57) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 413.85 ($5.44) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,261.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 448.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 476.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from BP’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 6,969.70%.

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 87 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.71) per share, for a total transaction of £377.58 ($496.49). In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 87 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.71) per share, for a total transaction of £377.58 ($496.49). Also, insider Hina Nagarajan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 429 ($5.64) per share, with a total value of £21,450 ($28,205.13). Insiders have purchased a total of 5,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,188,269 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

