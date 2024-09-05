Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFHGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.53.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BFH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bread Financial from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bread Financial from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 807,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 99,029 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 528,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after purchasing an additional 50,474 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $623,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 672,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 37,005 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bread Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BFH opened at $56.79 on Thursday. Bread Financial has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $59.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.98.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFHGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.06. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bread Financial will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

