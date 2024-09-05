Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.53.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BFH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bread Financial from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bread Financial from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BFH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bread Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 807,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 99,029 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 528,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after purchasing an additional 50,474 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $623,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 672,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 37,005 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BFH opened at $56.79 on Thursday. Bread Financial has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $59.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.98.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.06. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bread Financial will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.