BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $43.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BBIO. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.92.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average is $27.71. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $44.32.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 27,389 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $676,234.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,897,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,917,867.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $102,586.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,390.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 27,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $676,234.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,897,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,917,867.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 189.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,312,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,800,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,748,000 after buying an additional 1,524,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $46,843,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 101.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,212,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,398,000 after buying an additional 1,111,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 545.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 985,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,785,000 after buying an additional 832,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

