Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 76.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 319,928 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,820,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,652,000 after purchasing an additional 46,882 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $868,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 24,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.5% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $49.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.59. The firm has a market cap of $101.23 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $62.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

