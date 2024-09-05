Brokerages Set Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT at $237.30

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $238.62.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $1,713,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $38,406,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $4,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AAPL opened at $220.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.72 and a 200-day moving average of $196.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Apple has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $237.23.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
