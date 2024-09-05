Brokerages Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target at $14.07

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.07.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush began coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Canada Goose from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GOOS

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $11.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $16.21.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.02. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $64.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canada Goose

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter valued at about $839,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,332,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,087,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,060,000 after buying an additional 81,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.