Brokerages Set CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Price Target at $76.25

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.25.

KMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, August 16th.

In other news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $777,680.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $777,680.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $9,554,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 185,243 shares of company stock worth $14,893,042 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $9,420,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 24,450 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:KMX opened at $81.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.60. CarMax has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CarMax will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

