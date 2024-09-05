Brokerages Set Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Target Price at $270.79

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $270.79.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Chubb alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CB

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock opened at $290.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $267.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.25. Chubb has a 52-week low of $198.67 and a 52-week high of $291.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Chubb will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,213.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chubb

(Get Free Report

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.