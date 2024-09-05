Brokerages Set Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) PT at $15.10

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.10.

Several research firms recently commented on COUR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Coursera from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Coursera from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Coursera to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Coursera alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COUR

Coursera Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of COUR opened at $7.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.44. Coursera has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $21.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.67 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $51,976.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 207,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,479.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,203,892 shares in the company, valued at $60,512,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $51,976.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 207,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,479.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,847 shares of company stock worth $274,832. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coursera

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the second quarter valued at about $441,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 936.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 404,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 75,299 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Coursera by 1.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coursera

(Get Free Report

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.