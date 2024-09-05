Brokerages Set DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) PT at $36.40

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOCN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

DigitalOcean stock opened at $35.89 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.81.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DigitalOcean

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,220 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $195,541.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,180.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 55,007 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 30,351 shares during the period. Finally, River Global Investors LLP grew its position in DigitalOcean by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 17,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

