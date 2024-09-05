Brokerages Set Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Target Price at $50.43

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.43.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HGV shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hilton Grand Vacations from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $37.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $49.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.83.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

