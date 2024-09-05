Brokerages Set NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target at $25.50

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several research firms recently commented on NVCR. HC Wainwright upped their target price on NovoCure from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $16.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.71. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $24.74.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The firm had revenue of $150.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

