Brokerages Set PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Target Price at $33.18

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.18.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPL
PPL Price Performance
NYSE:PPL opened at $32.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.42. PPL has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $32.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82.
PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. PPL had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPL will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PPL Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.
PPL Company Profile
PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.
