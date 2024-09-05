Brokerages Set RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Price Target at $122.22

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.22.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut RPM International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on RPM International from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Get RPM International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RPM

Insider Transactions at RPM International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $171,031.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,890.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $6,625,052.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,590,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,890.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of RPM International by 273.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 588.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in RPM International in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $115.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.78. RPM International has a 12-month low of $88.84 and a 12-month high of $122.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 8.02%. RPM International’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.