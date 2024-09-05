Brokerages Set Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Target Price at $70.17

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.17.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TMHC

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 28,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $1,928,676.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,949,140.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 28,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $1,928,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,949,140.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $1,989,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,225,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,560,703.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $5,966,317 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 38.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 167,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 29,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth $5,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

TMHC opened at $64.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.03. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $37.23 and a 52-week high of $69.62.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Free Report

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.