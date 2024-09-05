Brokerages Set Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target at $204.67

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $204.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $204.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.04. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $214.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.