Brokerages Set Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target at $19.93

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.64.

Several brokerages have commented on TRIP. B. Riley lowered Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,659 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 14,244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor stock opened at $13.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.21, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.91. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $28.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The travel company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.76 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

