Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,990 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $14,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 98.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $45.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.46.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE:BAM opened at $40.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.57. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $44.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average of $40.19.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 92.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.74%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

