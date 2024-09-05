Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $334.56.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $254.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $227.05 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The firm has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $281.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.50.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total transaction of $471,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,643,548.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,615,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total value of $471,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,643,548.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,613 shares of company stock worth $10,719,427. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

