Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:LCDX) & Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Critical Comparison

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:LCDX – Get Free Report) and Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics and Inogen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Inogen 1 2 1 0 2.00

Inogen has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 39.60%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Inogen -28.30% -45.37% -28.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Inogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Inogen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics and Inogen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A ($0.75) N/A Inogen $326.65 million 0.84 -$102.45 million ($4.15) -2.79

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inogen. Inogen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics beats Inogen on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc., a medical technologies company, designs, develops, and markets imaging solutions that shows tissue at the cellular level in the United States. The company provides VivaScope 1500, a reflectance confocal imaging system that enables clinicians and researchers to capture confocal images that depict cellular structures of living tissue; and VivaScope 3000, a hand-held in vivo reflectance confocal microscope for skin imaging. It also offers VivaScan software to schedule patients for examinations, perform imaging examinations on one or more lesions during a visit, review, and report on images obtained during an examination, as well as VivaNet, a digital telepathology system. The company was formerly known as Lucid, Inc. and changed its name to Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. in August 2012. Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. The company offers Inogen One, a portable device that concentrate the air around the patient to provide a source of supplemental oxygen; Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators; Simeox airway clearance; batteries; and related accessories. It also rents its products directly to patients. Inogen, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

