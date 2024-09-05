Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) – Roth Capital cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Calix in a report issued on Monday, September 2nd. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Calix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Calix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $198.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CALX. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Calix from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Calix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Calix Price Performance

CALX opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. Calix has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $48.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.23 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Calix by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,323,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $242,852,000 after buying an additional 900,713 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Calix by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,546,000 after purchasing an additional 45,656 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Calix by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,755,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,698,000 after purchasing an additional 166,695 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Calix by 516.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,610,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Calix by 9.5% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,336,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,366,000 after purchasing an additional 115,500 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calix

In other Calix news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $939,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,723,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,850,190.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

