Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.21.

CPT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $125.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.64 and a 200-day moving average of $106.25. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $127.23.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $387.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 100.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,291,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,701,521,000 after acquiring an additional 289,425 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,314,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,704,000 after purchasing an additional 206,654 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $376,933,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,296,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,939,000 after buying an additional 898,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,597,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,299,000 after buying an additional 54,475 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

