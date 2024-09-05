Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,272 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Camping World were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Camping World by 6,495.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Camping World in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $22.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -551.75 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $28.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.05.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.10). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,250.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CWH shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

