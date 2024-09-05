Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP)

Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 182 ($2.39) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.95% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Ultimate Products in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Ultimate Products Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ULTP opened at GBX 144.50 ($1.90) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £124.28 million, a PE ratio of 1,032.14 and a beta of 1.41. Ultimate Products has a 12 month low of GBX 118 ($1.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 185.50 ($2.44). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 140.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 147.60.

In related news, insider Chris Dent acquired 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of £2,492 ($3,276.79). In other news, insider Chris Dent acquired 1,780 shares of Ultimate Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of £2,492 ($3,276.79). Also, insider Simon Showman sold 45,720 shares of Ultimate Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.80), for a total value of £62,636.40 ($82,362.13). 57.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultimate Products Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom, Germany, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; cookware, kitchen electrical, and scale products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brands.

