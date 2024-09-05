Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Increased to C$57.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$55.80 to C$60.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$45.41.

Shares of CWB opened at C$51.96 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$24.66 and a 12 month high of C$52.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$47.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, Senior Officer Jenny Siman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.05, for a total transaction of C$46,050.00. In related news, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson acquired 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$41.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$178,680.66. Also, Senior Officer Jenny Siman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.05, for a total value of C$46,050.00. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

