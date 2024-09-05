Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Raised to C$57.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CWB. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. CIBC lowered Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$55.80 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$45.41.

CWB stock opened at C$51.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.39. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$24.66 and a twelve month high of C$52.80.

In related news, Senior Officer Jenny Siman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.05, for a total transaction of C$46,050.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jenny Siman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.05, for a total value of C$46,050.00. Also, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson acquired 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$41.44 per share, with a total value of C$178,680.66. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

