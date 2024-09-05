Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for EVE (NYSE:EVEX)

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 84.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EVEX. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of EVE in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Get EVE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EVE

EVE Trading Down 1.5 %

EVE stock opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.35. EVE has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $9.18.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts expect that EVE will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVE

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EVE stock. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EVE

(Get Free Report)

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.