Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Neutral Rating for Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.71% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LCID. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.71.
Lucid Group Price Performance
Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.30 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a negative net margin of 390.39%. Lucid Group’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Lucid Group
In other Lucid Group news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $282,471.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,028,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,368,761.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 61.26% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Lucid Group
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCID. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 925.0% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lucid Group
Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.
