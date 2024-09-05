Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

CCL opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 2.68. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.99.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 22.1% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 206,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

