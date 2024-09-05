Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Catalent in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $60.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.04. Catalent has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $61.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 662 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $39,428.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,251.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $534,010.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,521 shares in the company, valued at $10,431,133.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,409 shares of company stock worth $782,923 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,487,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,126,000 after buying an additional 6,881,914 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $116,021,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 129.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,079,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,784 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Catalent by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,079,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $56,429,000.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

