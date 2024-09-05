Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.8% of Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $219.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $629.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $225.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.54.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

