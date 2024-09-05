CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

CB Financial Services Price Performance

CBFV stock opened at $26.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $136.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.56. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $19.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 million. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 8.61%. On average, analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBFV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 326,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in CB Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 115.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

