cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Shares Down 6.1%

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 5,413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 172,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

cbdMD Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.01.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.17 million during the quarter. cbdMD had a negative net margin of 96.00% and a negative return on equity of 350.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On cbdMD

About cbdMD

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in cbdMD stock. AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of cbdMD, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD Free Report ) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,017 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC owned 2.99% of cbdMD worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD, Paw CBD, hempMD, and cbdMD Botanicals. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, drink mixes, and sleep, focus, and calming aids.

