cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Shares Down 6.1%

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 5,413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 172,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.
cbdMD Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.01.
cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.17 million during the quarter. cbdMD had a negative net margin of 96.00% and a negative return on equity of 350.55%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On cbdMD
About cbdMD
cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD, Paw CBD, hempMD, and cbdMD Botanicals. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, drink mixes, and sleep, focus, and calming aids.
