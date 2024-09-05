Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total transaction of $466,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,676.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $121,938.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total value of $466,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,676.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,639 shares of company stock worth $3,079,461 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE stock opened at $210.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 108.34 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, August 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBOE. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.64.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

