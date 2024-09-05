Cerence (OTCMKTS:CRNCV) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Cerence Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRNCV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.04. 614,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 708% from the average session volume of 75,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Cerence Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36.

