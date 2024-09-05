CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Shares Down 3.8%

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.51. 28,883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 10,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

CFN Enterprises Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42.

CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter.

About CFN Enterprises

CFN Enterprises Inc engages in the sponsored content and marketing activities for legal CBD, cannabis, and psychedelics industries in the United States. The company also manufactures CBD products for growers, pharmaceutical, wellness providers, and retailers' needs. It offers sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns.

